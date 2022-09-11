Deborah “Debi” Diann Skains of Roswell, NM passed away at the age of 62 on August 27, 2022 in Lubbock, TX. Debi passed after a courageous battle against cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest; filled with love and hope. Debi was born May 18, 1960, in Lubbock, TX to Barbara and Douglas Skains. She is a graduate from Central Union High School in El Centro, CA. She completed college classes at Eastern New Mexico University Roswell. Debi was active in the Roswell community through the Chamber of Commerce. She was a business owner of Landmark Development LLC and All About Spa’s and Leisure Living, serving the community in various roles within these organizations for over 35 years. Debi was not only an active member in the community and a business owner, but also a caring soul who would help anyone in need. Debi loved to spend time with friends and family, to travel and learn new things, and always did so with a smile on her face. She was a mother to anyone who needed one, and a light to all who knew her. She is greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Debi leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Justin Bonds, Mother, Barbara Skains, Father, Douglas Skains, brothers, Wayne and Larry Skains, and beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services for Debi will be held at 10AM on September 24,2022 at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel in Roswell, NM. The service can be viewed online at www.ballardfuneralhome.com/obituary/Deborah-Skains#obituary for those that can not attend in person.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Assurance Home for Children of New Mexico at assurancehome.org.