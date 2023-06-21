Deborah Kay Jenks, 52, one of God’s earthly angels was called to her rest on June 15, 2023, surrounded by family. Debi was born on October 28, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia to Keith Surles and was raised by Keith and Rita Surles. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend, and her most favorite title was Mamie.
Debi met the love of her life, Roman Jenks, on August 31, 1991, when they were both being designated drivers. “These Arms are Mine” was playing on the juke box and she saw her opportunity to reel him in. They danced and were inseparable since. They married a few months later on February 14, 1992, and the rest is history. Debi was a stay-at-home mother and spent her life making sure that both her husband and her boys were always taken care of. She loved to read, which made her a human dictionary and an extreme game board competitor. She was always crocheting, cross stitching or sewing, either making things for around the house or gifts for others. She was a Candy Crush champion who loved hiking, nature, cooking, and was a true crime junkie. She was an avid Georgia Tech, Atlanta Braves, and Steelers fan who loved animals and in her own words, recently became a “crazy chicken lady.” Debi was a beautiful, caring, selfless person who loved helping others. No matter what life threw at her she was always there with her head up and something positive to say. Words will never express the sorrow of our loss, but we will rejoice in Heaven’s gain of a beautiful soul.
“She is clothed in Strength and Dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Proverbs 31:25
Debi is proceeded in death by her Granny Libb, two grandfathers, Chris Robertson (her cousin/best friend), and Dan and Annie Jenks, who became a bonus mom and dad after she got married. She is survived by her parents Keith and Rita Surles; her devoted husband of 31 years, Roman Jenks; their two boys, Phillip and Benjamin, who were the light of her eyes; her daughters-in-law Janae and Ariel; her beloved grandchildren, Roman Oliver and Leira Joleen, who were absolutely perfect in her eyes; her sisters and brothers, Billy and Dana Sisk, Sandra and Sal Padilla, Karen and Mike Miller, Lucy and Armando Reyes, Rocky and Marsha Jenks, and James Jenks; an extremely large extended family, and numerous friends. She is and always will be missed by her family and friends who loved her so much.
Pallbearers will include Phillip Jenks, Benjamin Jenks, Ian Jenks, Jose Nunez, Shawn Kern, and Brandon Reyes. Honorary Pallbearers Fiel Rimlinger, Kyle Beim, Eric Reyes, Matthew Sisk, Jonathon Barber, Michael Burge, Blake Whitloc, Thad Richard, and Michael Breaux.
Viewing will be held at Ballard’s Funeral Home, located at 910 S. Main Street, Roswell, NM, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Services will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 2911 N. Main Street, Roswell, NM, on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.