Deborah Lynn Manz, 56, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Roswell, NM.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Deborah’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM for friends and family. A memorial service for Deborah will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Brian Flamme officiating. Deborah’s wish was to be cremated so she will remain with those that love her, always.
On September 26, 1965, Deborah was born to Ronald and Delia Schulte in Goodland, KS. Deborah grew up in Roswell, NM where she flourished as a barber for many years. It was in Roswell where she met her soulmate and love of her life, Larry Manz, whom she married on February 10, 2018, after many years of friendship. Deborah loved fishing and camping every single minute she had free time. Whether it was with family, friends, or just by herself, she enjoyed nature and all the beauty of God’s work. Deborah was always the one to make you laugh, make you smile, and bring family and friends together for the time of our lives! She loved going to the Ruidoso horse races with her soulmate, and Saturday afternoon matinees were a staple in keeping their love solid and strong. Deborah's laughter was contagious, her smile could light up even the darkest days because she always found a way to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Her faith in God and His will were an inspiration to us all. Her tenacity and stubbornness went unmatched, she was tiny but mighty and she will be missed beyond measure.
Those left to treasure and cherish memories of and with Deborah are her husband, Larry Manz; children: Darryl Carter Jr and spouse Andrea; Joseph Carter; Joshua Manz and spouse Mary; Keary Libbey and spouse Chad; thirteen wonderful grandchildren; along with one great-grandson’s arrival in October; mother, Delia Schulte; mother-in-law, Joyce Reid; sister, Glenda Castellon and spouse Javier; brother, Timothy Schulte and spouse Dana; brother, Ronnie Schulte Jr and spouse Marcy; sister, Rosalie Schulte, and sister Serena Dominguez and spouse Michael; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as her precious fur babies: Solo, Luke, Leah, and Cracker; and last but not least many, many friends!
Deborah is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her daddy, Ronald Schulte Sr; and her favorite fur baby, Wookie.
The family of Deborah would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mike Norris for all that you’ve done for our family during this time of need.