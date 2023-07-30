Delfina Barraza Rodriguez passed away on July 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, on November 2, 1922. She just celebrated her 100th birthday with a surprise family reunion. She was a member of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church.
She married Jesus Barraza on September 6, 1948. He preceded her in death as did her parents, Santos Rodriguez and Petra Tellez. Also preceding her in death were her daughter Cecilia Hadsall, two sisters; Elvira Avalos and Agripina Rodriguez and two brothers; Fidencio Rodriguez and Alfredo Rodriguez.
She leaves behind two sons; Roberto Barraza (Magdalena) and Jesus Barraza, and a daughter; Vivi Kreitz (Floyd). Floyd and Vivi were her care givers for the past 20 years. She had 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren whom she adored.
Delfina, known as Fina or “Tita” as her grandchildren lovingly called her, was a very reserved, humble person and dedicated to her Catholic faith. She attended the Joy Center Adult Day Care for over 20 years. She greatly enjoyed being part of that group, always participating in all the activities and programs at the Center. She was a very skilled seamstress and cook and enjoyed doing all sorts of crafts and jigsaw puzzles. She was always active and enjoyed helping in any way she could.
We would like to thank the Joy Center staff for the care of our dear Mother over the past 20 years, especially Samantha, Tammy, Alma, Betsy, Gloria and Norma. We are also grateful for the Gentiva Hospice Staff especially Mindy and Takisha, Community Homecare and staff, and Frontier Medical for all their assistance.
There will be a Rosary at 1:30 PM followed by a Mass at Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church on Saturday, August 5th, at 2:00 PM.
She will be buried next to her husband in the city of Camargo Chihuahua, Mexico at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Joy Center or All Saints Catholic School.