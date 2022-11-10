January 5, 1930 — October 31, 2022
Our dear mother, Delia Corina Ventura passed away at the age of 93 on October 31, 2022.
Delia was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always present in her children and grandchildren's lives. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. She is preceded by siblings Ralph and Robert Tellez and Yvonne (Bonnie Lentner). Leaving behind children Roberta Schell, Rolanda Keene, Renee Scott and Palani Romary their spouses and 11 grandchildren.
We will always remember her artistic talents, her kindness, and her stubbornness.
She’s “just resting her eyes”.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20, 2022.