Delma Clara Jones Craig, 93, passed away December 29, 2022. Delma was the child of Daniel Clayborn Rickman and Annie Ada Penland. She was born in Lefors, Texas on December 26, 1929.
Delma and her husband, Rex Lee Jones, raised their three children at the Phillips 66 camp outside Pampa, TX until moving to Guymon, OK where they spent the majority of their lives. They were married for almost 51 years, and upon his passing Delma moved to Texas and ultimately settled in Roswell, NM to live near her daughter and son-in-law Janet and Wayne Bouton.
Delma lived her life as Christian testimony, giving back to her communities through participation, volunteering, and political engagement. She was always active in her church, enjoying fellowship, services, bible study and activities. She volunteered in the church, with Meals on Wheels and at the Joy Center. When her husband Rex was in remission, they bought an RV and traveled for 10 years, building churches as missionaries across the United States.
Delma loved her full life, including game nights with friends (where she admittedly may or may not have been too competitive), her bowling league as long as her health permitted, and engaging in political debate as evidenced by her numerous letters to the editor in the local newspapers.
Delma was a contest enterer, winning multiple prizes over the years, including Hawaiian and Vegas vacations. She loved soap operas, old movies, game shows, reality TV but above all…..science fiction. She loved getting her hair done and took great pride in the home she created and curated. She was stubborn and opinionated, talked more than can possibly be expressed and had the undeniably best and most infectious laugh in the world. This is the legacy she passed on, and the things that will be most missed.
Delma was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy Rickman and sister Joyce Peaslee, husband, and daughter Janet. She is survived by her sister, Clayda Parramore and her daughters and families, her daughter Brandy Kay Jones, son TJ Pierce, and granddaughters: Amy Nelson, Mandy Bouton and Michele Billings and their families.
Her family would like to thank Tabernacle Baptist Church, the pastor and church family, namely Casey Key for their visits, prayers and support, along with Comfort Keepers of Roswell, especially Laurie Fenner, Laura, Silvia, Maggie and Angelique of previous years for their loving professional care of her, enabling her to stay independent and in her home. We are grateful and can never repay your kindness.
