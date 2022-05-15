Derryl Stockard

Graveside services will be held May 23 at 11:00 (Southpark Cemetery) for Derryl J. Stockard who passed away at home on April 30, 2022.
Derryl was born in Roswell on Sept 04, 1933 to Jay Stockard and Ethyl Abercrombie. Also preceded him in death were his brother and sister. John Stockard and Polly Morris.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Douglas Stockard stepson Fain Hendrix and brothers Phillip and Perry Stockard.
Derryl retired from the Postal Service after 25 years of service. While in he Navy he witnessed a thermo nuclear blast on the Bikini Atoll.
Very well loved by everyone. He was soft spoken and enjoyed the Elks Club and horse races.
Arrangements and registry at LaGrone Funeral Home.