Desiree Lynette Jaramillo McMath (Rae Rae), 36, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or message at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 1:30 PM and service at 2:00 PM.
On October 31, 1987, Desiree was born to Phillip Jaramillo and Adela Gonzales in Roswell, New Mexico. Desiree enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, especially her children, nieces, and nephews. She also enjoyed doing arts and crafts, listening to music, and going gambling. Desiree was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Desiree is survived by her spouse, Lucia Contreras; children: Claudia, Clarissa, Shane McMath, and Nathaniel Jaramillo; grandmother, Corine Gonzales; siblings: Destinie and Brian Chuman, Phillip and Eva Jaramillo, Cassandra and Liz Garcia, Solara Gonzales and boyfriend Edward Garcia, and step sister Adrianna Sanchez; nieces and nephews: Dayton Gonzales, Jordan and, Aliyha Jaramillo, Robert and Johnny Romero, Jusette and Jacob Dutchover, Phillip and Janette Jaramillo, Rose and Daisy Salazar, Catalina and Elijah Jaramillo, Jayden, Marco, Nicko, and Jojo, Gabby, Sister, and Jeremiah; aunts and uncles: Alfred and Francine Jaramillo, Ruben Jaramillo, Debbie Jaramillo, Joann Serna, Marty Archuleta Johnny Ray and James Gonzales, Tom and Joe Armendarez and Roseann Martinez from Carlsbad Nm; as well as her close Friends: Savannah *Smokey Loc*, Roxann Romero, Andrea, Natalie Barnhill, and Rosalinda Herrera; Cousin, Stephanie Acosta; special Cousin, and Tony Nacho Gonzales.
Preceding Desiree in death are her father, Phillip Jaramillo; grandmother, Demetria ‘Shorty’ Jaramillo; nephew, Jeremiah Jaramillo; and numerous cousins.
Desiree’s obit was lovingly written by her family.