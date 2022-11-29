DeYonnia Lee Jaffe, 51, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away, at her home on November 21, 2022 from natural causes. Her sister was with her. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at 9:30 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church with mass to follow at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
DeYonnia was predeceased by her mother, Vickie; her grandparents, Esmalia and Viola Sedillo; her aunts; Godmother Bea and Lolly. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Dominguez and brother-in-law, Alfredo Dominguez. She had two grown nephews and their families, two grandnephews, two grandnieces and an expected grandnephew in March, and many cousins and other relatives.
DeYonnia was born, December 13, 1970, to parents who could not care for a baby with Down’s Syndrome. She needed heart surgery. Her family adopted Dee and started the long process of getting her the medical care she needed. After her heart surgery, Deyonnia was able to have an active life. She enjoyed singing songs from the 80s, reading books and watching football. She didn’t care for chores, which she did with protest. She was a Cowboys fan. She loved all animals. She loved playing with babies and children.
Her health declined in the last years of her life. Her sister and brother-in-law took care of her and kept her as comfortable as possible. The family thanks the first responders and the medical staff for their efforts and compassion.
