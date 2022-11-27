Viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home for Deyonnia Lee Jaffe, 51, who passed away Monday, November 21, 2022. Rosary will be held at 9:30 am, Wednesday November 30, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church with mass to follow at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized with Ballard Funeral Home & Crematory.
