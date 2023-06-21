Diana “Denee” Lynn Gomez, 57, arrived in Heaven on Sunday, June 11, 2023. She was born on September 10, 1965 to Abel and Linda Gomez in Roswell, NM. Denee had two children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren who she loved beyond measure.
Denee was a devoted mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend. She enjoyed her many collections and story telling of each piece and her life. Denee was a very helpful soul and was greatly appreciated. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and knew her. Our hearts will forever have an empty hole.
Those left to honor and carry her memories are her loving parents Abel and Linda Gomez; daughter Renee Carrillo and husband Manny Sosa; son Roger Carrillo; grandchildren Brianna Otero and husband Matthew Baca, Adrian Otero Jr., Samantha Otero, Caleb Carrillo, Analisa Carrillo, Nevaeh Carrillo, Aubriella Carrillo and Leilani Aleesa; great grandchildren Zhavia Baca and Pete Baca; her brother Abel Gomez and wife Christina and her sister Kristy Gomez. Also surviving her are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who she loved dearly.
Denee is preceded in death by the father of her children Roger Carrillo Sr and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Candice Muirhead officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.
As I Sit In Heaven
As I sit in Heaven and watch you everyday
I try and let you know with signs I never went away.
I hear you when you laughing and I watch you as you sleep
I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep.
I see you wish the days away, begging to have me home,
So I try and send you signs so you know your not alone.
Don’t feel guilty that you have life, life that was denied to me,
Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see.
So live you life, laugh again, enjoy yourself and be free,
Then I’ll know with each breath you take you’ll be taking one for me.