Donald C. Armstrong Jr.

Col Donald Charles Armstrong Jr. 1931-2022 was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He served God, his Country and his community, he will be greatly missed.
Don joined the United States Air Force in 1952. He attended basic pilot training in GA, advanced training in San Angelo, TX and then gunnery school in Phoenix, AZ. Don’s first assignment was at Langley AFB, VA flying F-80s and F-84’s. It was here that his daughter Terry (1953) and son Donald (1955) were born. From Langley the family went to Whethersfield, AFB in England flying F-86s, Don’s youngest son Steve was born there in 1958. The Armstrong family was transferred to Nellis AFB, NV where Don flew F-100s and F-105s. In 1965, he was off to Spangdahlem AB in Germany flying F-105s. From there he went back to Nellis to fly F-105s and F-4s. While stationed there in 1968, Don was sent to Tahkli, Thailand to fight in the Vietnam war. He flew 117 combat missions including dozens of missions over North Vietnam as the Operations Officer and flying the F-105 Wild Weasel mission (anti-surface to air missile focus). After over a year in Vietnam, he was back to Nellis where his family was living during his time away. Don was a fighter weapons school graduate, only the top 1% of fighter pilots are accepted to become weapons officer’s. Following an additional 2 years as the Fighter Weapons School Commander. During those two years, he was instrumental in establishing and maturing the Red Flag Exercise at Nellis AFB which became the premier exercise to prepare fighter pilots to go to war, rated as the absolute best opportunity to ready pilots for combat.
Upon successful completion of squadron command, he was stationed at the pentagon as the Chief of Air Force Legislative Liaison. Here Don worked directly with both House of Representatives and Senators on working budgetary issues for the Air Force. Leaving there in 1975, Don went back to Spangdahlem, Germany as the Wing Director of Operations and flew both the F-4C/D and F-4E model aircraft. Finally, he was selected to be the senior Air Force Advisor to the Reserve flying F-105s and then F-4s again at Carswell, AFB TX ending his distinguished military career.
Upon retirement Don was employed by Cubic Corporation as an International Marketing Representative. It was then he lost his wife Lulalia Young Armstrong to illness in Escondido, CA. Don was then by introduced by mutual friends and remarried Loretta Waide Karr in San Diego, 1990. They enjoyed many adventures traveling, ie Don represented Cubic at the the Paris Air Show. The Armstrongs spent many weeks in Japan, Korea, Singapore, koala Lumpur, Australia and Taiwan.
After retiring from Cubic, Don taught Bible Study and sang in the choir at the Church in Escondido, CA. He began a men’s volunteer maintenance group, this was a great blessing for the church as well as being a men’s companionship opportunity… they also supported the local doughnut shop. The Armstrongs moved from San Diego to Roswell to be closer to family.
Don’s hobbies and interests included family, pottery at the Roswell Museum, writing, golf, card games and watching Fox News. He devoted much of his time and energy to the community in Roswell. At the First United Methodist Church, he sang in the choir, taught adult Sunday school and volunteered for anything needed. He was the president of the Walker Air Force Museum and many of you may remember his radio interviews. He actually ran across an airplane displayed on base that he had flown while stationed at the Carswell, AFB TX.
Col Donald Charles Armstrong Jr. is survived by his wife, Loretta Armstrong; daughter Terry Malavakis her children Alexander & Christina, two sons Donald his son David and Steve & wife Laura Armstrong their three children Ryan, Chad and Caley. The Armstrong’s have 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Juanita Armstrong, his first wife Lulalia Young Armstrong, Sister Joan Armstrong Engleking and Son-in-law Thanos Malavakis. An open celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church at 200 N Pennsylvania Avenue 9:30AM June 25th, followed by a family only burial at South Park Cemetery at the military pavilion.