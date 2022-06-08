Donald EJ Flores, age 48, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. There will be a memorial service for friends and family at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022 officiated by Michael Silva at the Anderson Bethany Chapel in Roswell, New Mexico. You may view the full obituary and share a kind thought or memories with Donald’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
