Donald Hawley Elwell Jr., 85, of Roswell, NM, passed away on June 12, 2023, in El Paso, TX. He was born July 9, 1937, in St. Paul, MN, to Mr. and Mrs. Don Elwell, Sr.
Don grew up in Minnesota, graduated high school, then attended Hamlin University in St. Paul, MN. He began dating his wife-to-be, Barbara, after college. The two married on October 17, 1959, in Lindstrom, MN. During the following years, Don worked in the banking business and he and Barbara had two children, Peggy and Darrel. The family then moved to Santa Ana, CA, where Don worked in sales at Elwell Farms. He then became a business partner with a friend, which prompted him to move his family to Denver, CO. During the following 10 years in Denver, Don took an interest in real estate and became a real estate broker.
After an early career in Denver, in the real estate business, Don and his family moved to Roswell, NM, where he opened his own real estate business. While continuing to work as a real estate broker, he became a general contractor and opened Elwell Construction Company. He continued working at these businesses for roughly the next 50 years and was quite successful in his endeavors. For the first 20 years of his career in construction in Roswell, he focused on residential properties, then the last 20+ years, Don focused on building commercial properties for various state entities across New Mexico.
During this time, his children married and had children of their own. Don enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and would attend their various activities in Roswell, as well as across the country as they got older.
Don was an active member of the Roswell community. He and his wife have been long time members of First United Methodist Church in Roswell, NM, where Don served on various church boards and committees. He also served on various bank boards and was an active member of the Roswell Sertoma Club and Roswell Elks Lodge #969.
He enjoyed investing in the stock market and would spend his free time reading investment magazines and annual reports. Don also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and watching sports and the news.
Don was preceded in death by his daughter Peggy Elwell; his parents Donald and Ruth Elwell; his stepmother Betty Elwell; his brother Ned Elwell; his father- and mother-in-law Walter and Irene Westlund; his brother-in-law Kermit Westlund; and sister-in-law Gloria Westlund.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Westlund Elwell, his son Darrel Elwell, and his grandchildren Kalinda (Jeremi) Dunn, Kali Kundomal, Konnor (Jordan) Kundomal, Matthew Elwell, Nicholas Elwell, Jackson Elwell, and Akhilesh Kundomal. He is also survived by his sister Holly (Dave) Nelson; half-sisters Lisa (David) Watson and Christine Elwell, and their children; brother-in-law Warren Westlund and his family (Debbie, Danny, Denise, Duane); and Yash Kundomal. Honorary pallbearers will be Troy and Terressa Yancey, Alfonso Martinez, Ray Jones, and Todd and Linda Waggoner.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public funeral service. Arrangements will be under the direction of Anderson Bethany Funeral Home in Roswell, NM. His remains will be placed in the columbarium at the First United Methodist Church in Roswell, NM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Cowboy Bell Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church or any charity of your choosing.