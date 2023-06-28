Donald James McGuire, 94, passed away June 24, 2023, at his family home in Roswell with his loved ones by his side. Donald was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 18, 1928, to James Francis McGuire and Julia Prisilla Barto McGuire.
Don was a Navy Aircraft Mechanic at the end of WWII and joined the Detroit Fire Department after his Navy service. In 1949, he married the love of his life Norma Lee Martin. Donald and family moved from Detroit to Roswell in 1965 after his retirement from the Fire Department. Don had a passion for aviation and aeronautics and enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his later years his passion was collecting coins. He was a member of the Assumption Church.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents James Francis and Julia Prisilla Barto McGuire, Daughter Patricia Diane Howse; an Infant Son; Son-in-Laws Gary Wayne Howse and Lawrence Joseph O’Meara; Grandsons Christopher Wayne Howse and Trace Deck; and Granddaughter Jessica Lynn McGuire.
Donald is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 73 years, Norma Lee Martin McGuire; Brother Eugene Bruce McGuire of San Diego, CA; Cousin Janette Billingsly of Victorville, CA; Sister-in-Law Laura Porter of Enid, OK; Brother-in-Law Earl Martin of Enid, OK and Gerald Martin of Salem, OR; Sons Randall McGuire(Melanie) of Lampasas, TX; and Timothy McGuire(Carol) of Dayton, WY; Daughters Debbie Belyeu Haney of Roswell, NM; Kathleen McGuire Deck(Jeff) of Roswell, NM; and Susan McGuire O’Meara of Roswell, NM. Grandchildren; Carrissa O’Meara, Dallas Munoz (Nick), Kayla Belyeu, Patti Joy (Richard), Randy Jobe, Aaron McGuire (Jackie), Sara O’Meara, Shane Deck, Truman Haney (Adi) and Daryne Deck. Great-Grandchildren; Alijah and Jayden O’Donnell, Cayden, Coby and Tinley Joy, Bella and Byntli Jobe, Jaxon Harris, Maci Deck, Emma Hambelton, Elliott Munoz, and Silas Haney; and good friend Phil Markin.
We would like to thank Gentiva Hospice nurses Melissa, Roberta, Brenda, Mandy, Lee and Chaplin Chris; Don’s caregivers Martha and Nina for all of the support and help you were to the family during this time.
A rosary for Donald will be recited at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church, following with Celebration of a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Donald’s name to Wounded Warriors.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com