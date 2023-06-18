Donald Louis Mason went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 12, 2023.
On March 14, 1939, Donald Louis Mason was born to Lowell and Lydia Mason (Stephen) who both preceded him in death. On June 18, 1960, He married Peggy Vowell and they were married 63 years.
They had four children: Steven Kyle Mason, Stewart Keith Mason, Amy Mason Scifres and Scott Mason, who preceded him in death.
He had nine grandchildren: Annie (Isaac Raish), child of Steven; Matthew, Michael, and Garrett, children of Stewart and Laurie Mason; little Amy and twins, Adam and Kyle-children of Scott, and Amy (Jody Scifres)-children Cory and Shelby.
He was privileged to have 5 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Cory's baby, Braxton Lee Scifres and Kyle's baby; Isaiah Scott Mason, named after the prophet Isaiah and Scott, his daddy; Annie's two children: Mason and Everett, and Matthew's boy named Phalan.