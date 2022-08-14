Donald Wayne Hatch

A celebration of life for Don Hatch age 87, will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Hatch residence at 2701 SW 87th Place, Ocala, Florida. Don completed his life’s journey on August 7, 2022.
Don was born to Andrew Bascom (AB) Hatch and Cassie Beatrice (Anderson) Hatch July 9, 1935 in Dexter, New Mexico. The family moved to Lake Arthur when Don was a year old, where he attended school until graduating in 1954.
Don married Betty Lewis on May 19, 1956 in Lake Arthur, NM. They lived in Artesia, NM until 1958 when they moved to Roswell, NM. They lived in Roswell until moving to Ocala, FL in 2013.
Don was honored by being chosen as “Outstanding Young Farmer” by the Roswell Jaycees. He served multiple terms as president of Chaves County Farm Bureau, working with the Chaves County 4-H and FFA as one of the ring men at their livestock sales. He was elected to the Central Valley Electric Co-Op Board in Artesia, serving three terms. Don was involved in Little League sports, coaching baseball and football teams.
Don is survived by son, Kenny Hatch and wife Karen, and daughter Nanette Hatch, all of Ocala, FL; granddaughters Krista and Kyra Hatch of Tampa, FL, grandson Cody Whittington, wife Kirsten and great grandchildren William and Sara all of Roswell, NM, and brother Robert Hatch, wife Linda Ferguson of Roswell, NM and brother-in-law Don Major of Artesia, NM, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 62 years, infant daughter Donna Lynette, parents AB and Beatrice Hatch, brothers Leroy Hatch and wife Lorena, Horace Hatch and wife Bea, James (Pete) Hatch and wife Helen, sisters Dorothy Hatch and Adelia Hatch Smith and son-in-law Cliff Whittington.
Don asked that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM under the direction of LaGrone Funeral Chapel at a future date, yet to be determined.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com