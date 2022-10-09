Donna Judy Weitz

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 our Angel on earth broke through the shackles of blindness and Alzheimer’s disease and arrived at the gates of Heaven to receive a new pair of wings and be reunited with family and friends in the kingdom of Heaven where they were anxiously waiting for her arrival and where we hope to be with her again someday.
Donna J. (Judy Scifres) Weitz was born October 3, 1947 and died October 5, 2022 at the age of 75 years and two days old. She was devoted wife for 40 years, the mother of twins, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and six siblings of which she was the oldest, many nieces and nephews, cousins and a large number of friends in several states.
Judy was born in Roswell to Edward Lee Scifres and Phyllis Juanan Scifres and graduated from Roswell High School in 1965. She lived and worked in Roswell for several years until her marriage to Lynn Weitz on May 14, 1982 in Roswell. Later that year she and her two children moved to Oklahoma where her husband was employed in the oil and gas industry until 2002 when she returned to Roswell to be with her two children and their families and help raise her four grandchildren, until her husband moved back to Roswell in 2018 after he retired from the oilfield after 50 years of service. They were still in Roswell at the time of her passing.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, both sets of grandparents, one brother Steven Scifres, several aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Lynn Weitz of the family home in Roswell; two children Judy Lynn Scifres Dennis and her husband Teddy of Roswell and Jody Lee Scifres and wife Amy of Lubbock, TX; four grandchildren Jason Scifres and Sara Juanan Scifres Thibeau and husband Tristian of Roswell, Cory Vaughn Scifres and Shelby Lynn Scifres of Lubbock, TX; two great grandchildren Malcom Lynn Thibeau of Roswell and Braxton Lee Scifres of Lubbock, TX; five siblings Rick and Joanie Scifres of Green Valley, AZ, Vance and Robbie Scifres off Roswell, Terry Scifres of Roswell, Russel and Joy Scifres of Roswell and Joann Scifres of Roswell, plus all of their children and extended families, many cousins and friends.
In addition, would like to thank the children, grandchildren and extended families of Teddy Dennis for all of their support and kindness during this trying time. Also, Brad McFadin and his family of Roswell, and Eric and Mark Brackeen and their families of Roswell for their support during our loss.
A very special thank you to our neighbors and best friends Mike and Martha Benavides and Sue Alley for all of their kindness and help during the past several months. Thank you to all the nurses and staff of Enhabit Hospice for the care and treatment of our loved one during the past few months. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered by our immediate family.
It was Judy’s wishes to be cremated which will be handled by Ballard Funeral Home in the next few days. At this time no memorial service is planned but in lieu of flowers and gifts please make donations to Alzheimer’s Association of Albuquerque to help fight this terrible disease.
The family of Donna (Judy) Weitz
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry and live stream link can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.