Donna Lively-Brancy passed away on June 21, 2022. She is now enjoying her new life with Jesus in heaven. She was born on Sept 1, 1937, to Clyde Lively and his first wife Ruth in West Texas She lived a long and fruitful life.
She graduated from Dexter High, went on to college studies at the University of Colorado and finished with a Bachelor of Education from Eastern NM University in Portales where she met her joy of her life, Robert Brancy. That in itself is somewhat of a miracle.. Robert was from Philadelphia and had just served time as a naval officer. He was then able to access the GI Bill for further education. He took advantage of that at ENMU in Portales, NM.
Donna & Bob were married in the First Methodist Church of Dexter, NM. Donna and Bob moved around quite a bit as they started to build their family. Starting out, Donna taught public education classes and Bob went to work at Phillips 66 oil and gas company in North Texas. Scott Brancy, (Karen), their oldest son was born in North Texas. More moves were in order including going back east to New Jersey where Doug Brancy, their second son was born. Bob would drive into Manhattan and in the process, changed professions to American Express., way up in the twin towers. Fortunately he retired before 9/11. They enjoyed a long life in New Jersey and never moved again. Donna enjoyed retirement from teaching and became a very gifted quilter.
Besides their two sons, they were blessed with four grandsons, Garrett Brancy (Abigail), Marshal Brancy (Sarah), Joshua Brancy and Travis Brancy. Other survivors include Donna’s brother Mike Lively and his wife Melissa, and their children, Lucilynn Robertson (Kreg), Lubbock, Texas, Chris Lively (Katie), Albuquerque, NM and Peter Lively (Alana), Thornton, Colorado.
A memorial service was held in New Jersey last summer.