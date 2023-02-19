Donnell Warren Hunter, 44, of Roswell, passed away on February 14, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or prayer with Donnell’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Church on the Move. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Donnell was born in Roswell, NM, to Warren C. Hunter Jr. and Yolanda Hunter on October 23, 1978. On August 5, 2013, he married Ashley Garcia in Roswell, NM. He worked as a plant operator for Sendero Midstream. Donnell enjoyed being a dad, refereeing, going to the gym with Ashley, golfing, traveling, and attending local and professional sporting events after he put his own cleats and boxing gloves away. He spent countless hours coaching his children and Roswell’s youth in football, flag football, basketball, boxing, and softball. Donnell’s favorite professional sports teams include the Boston Red Sox and Las Vegas Raiders. He had an endless love for music, dancing, and his mother’s cooking. Donnell was an uncertified personal counselor, life coach, dog lover, and best friend to many. Most importantly, he praised Jesus and shared the Word of God with his family and his friends. Although Donnell’s many medical adversities led to hospitals becoming a second home, he never let his trials define his personality, limit his contagious smile, or keep him from setting the example that anyone can overcome no matter the circumstance.
Donnell is survived by a spouse, Ashley Hunter of the home; children: Anthony Hunter (Gabriella) of Albuquerque NM, Aaliyah Cobos-Hunter, Zay’D Rhoads, Aziah Hunter, Azakai Hunter, Anijah Hunter, Aariyah Hunter, all of Roswell; sisters: Francie Brimage (Chuck) of Denver Colorado and LaShone Clay, brother, Andre Hunter; parents: Warren C. Hunter and Yolonda Hunter, of Roswell; paternal grandmother, Jewelene “Big Mama” Hunter of Roswell; grandson, Malcolm Hunter of Albuquerque NM; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces; in-laws: Frankie and Denna Garcia; sisters-in-law: Michelle Quiroz (Carlos) and Savanna Garcia; brother-in-law: Michael Garcia, all of Roswell.
Donnell is preceded in death by paternal grandparent, W.C. Hunter; maternal grandparents: Bonifacio and Cecilia “Nana” Castro; and brother, Paul Bohnert.
Blessed to be chosen as honorary pallbearers are Jr. Benitez, Juan Borunda, Marvin Reese, Allen Holloway, Daniel Gonzales, Mike McCallum, Montoya Brothers, Lujan Brothers, Mike Shultz, Joe Martinez, Sam Sigala, John Lujan, Jericho Dutchover, fellow Referees, and co-workers from Sendero Midstream and Enterprise.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Azakai Hunter, Aziah Hunter, Anthony Hunter, DiSean Hunter, Andre Hunter, Chuck Brimage, Patrick Castillo.
Memorials may be given to Anderson Bethany Funeral Home in honor of Donnell for the family.
The family of Donnell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Victor Oliva, Dr. Hector Castro, Nurse Nicole of Kindred Hospital, Physical Therapist’s Richard & Kellie McConnell, Physical Therapist’s at Sentry, HME Specialists, and the Church on the Move Family.
Donnell’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.