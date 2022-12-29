Dora Lara Torres

Dora Lara Torres

October 19, 1947 — December 16, 2022

75 years old

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Yvonne Saavedra; grandson Anthony Saavedra; great grandsons Gabriel Hernandez, Estevan Gonzales, Anthony Jr.; great granddaughters Raenette Saavedra, Jenesis Gonzales, Annizette Saavedra, Jessica Saavedra, Nicholette Saavedra, Destiny, and Eternity.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Victor and Lucy Lara; sister Polly Najar; three sons: Salvador Saavedra, Anthony Saavedra, Chevy Saavedra; and grandson Salvador Saavedra.

Almighty Father, eternal God, hear our prayers for your daughter Dora whom you have called from thus life to yourself. Grant her light, happiness, and peace. Let her pass in safely through the gates of Heaven and live forever with all your saints in the light you promised to Abraham and to all his descendants in faith. Guard her from all harm and on that great day of resurrection and reward raise her up with all your saints. Pardon her sins and give her eternal life in your Kingdom. We ask this through Christ our lord, Amen.

Service information

Dec 29
Public Viewing
Thursday, December 29, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Ballard Funeral Home Chapel
910 S. Main
Roswell, NM 88203
Dec 29
Rosary
Thursday, December 29, 2022
6:00PM-7:00PM
Ballard Funeral Home Chapel
910 S. Main
Roswell, NM 88203
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Friday, December 30, 2022
10:00AM
Ballard Funeral Home Chapel
910 S. Main
Roswell, NM 88203
