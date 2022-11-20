Dora Mendoza

Our Mom, Dora, passed away peacefully surrounded by all her children on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born March 12, 1933 in Arabella, NM to Antonio and Plajeres Montoya Torrez who have preceded her in death. Dora is also preceded in death by her husband Joe Mendoza; brother Ralph Torrez; sisters Martha Chavez, Emma Brijalba and Rufina Herrera and son-in-law Raymond Harris Sr.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her sons George Mendoza and wife Karen of Pampa, TX, Billy Joe Mendoza and wife Loretta of Albuquerque, NM, Joe Mendoza Jr and wife Fatima of Rio Rancho, NM, Angelo Mendoza and wife Linda of Capitan, NM and Arthur Mendoza wife Tina also of Capitan, NM; daughters Stella Harris and Sylvia Marrufo and husband Alfonso of Roswell, NM; brother Candelario Torrez of Artesia, NM; sisters Isabel Tavarez of Roswell, NM, Orlidia Vincent of Eagle Pass, TX and sister-in law Hope Torrez of Roswell, NM. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Mom enjoyed life being with her family and cooking. Her favorite was making enchiladas and tamales. She enjoyed going to the Casino with her sister and her children. She was full of life and a very strong lady. She was always very thoughtful and very blessed and proud of her children having raised her 7 children as a single parent. Our Mom will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Peters Catholic Church.
Honored to service as pallbearers are Michael Mendoza, Billy Mendoza Jr., Joey Mendoza, Jerome Mendoza, Rodney Mendoza, Raymond Harris Jr., Ernie J. Page and Aaron Mendoza with her sons being honorary pallbearers.
We would like to thank Dr. Anne Arnett and staff, Interim nurses for their compasión and care for our mom.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An outline registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com