Doris Ann Kluting

Doris A. Kluting, age 81, passed away at home on April 9th, 2020. Her daughter, Laura, was at her side.
She was born on a farm near Dexter, NM to Harry H. and Eunice P. Kuykendall.
Doris married Lester R. Kluting on March 27th, 1959 in Roswell, NM. The marriage service was performed by Judge Perry Bean (a descendant of Judge Roy Bean).
She received her nurse training and LPN certificate at Saint Mary's hospital and nursed at hospitals in both NM and TX, as well as the Good Samaritan Rest Home in Artesia, NM.
Besides her work as a nurse, Doris cared for her family and for friends and neighbors, always ready to fix a meal or knit an afghan or babysit. She was a compulsive knitter and an avid reader and teapot collector.
Doris had numerous church homes over the years and was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church in Artesia, NM. Fairacres Baptist Church has been her church home since her move back to Las Cruces in 1996.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lester, her parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Doris leaves behind her daughter, Laura Rowan (Wallace) of Las Cruces and her step-daughter, Patricia Mcginnis (Larry) of Arkansas, as well as her brother, Clyde Daniel Kuykendall, her sister-in-law Rebecca Phillips and many nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
A small graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm on 3/27/2023 at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM. Pastor Nathan Smith will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation (in Doris' name) to Mesilla Valley Hospice or Fairacres Baptist Church.