Doris (Dorie) Y. Isler
Doris (Dorie) Y. Isler passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico, at the age of 69. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Doris’ family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a funeral service on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, with Rick Hale officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On April 6, 1953, Doris was born in San Luis Obispo, California, to Vadis McPherson Sr. and Loretta (Morlan) McPherson. They moved to Roswell in 1967 during her freshman year, where she graduated from Roswell High School in 1971. On July 20, 1983, Doris married Virdis Isler in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dorie Worked at TMC-Nova Bus as a payroll supervisor and also worked at the New Mexico Rehabilitation Center as a Human Resource Director. She then worked at the New Mexico Department of Transportation, retiring in 2016. She loved gardening, making floral arrangements, and doing arts and crafts. Dorie was a hard worker all her life and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Doris are her husband, Virdis Isler; stepson, Leonard Isler; sisters: Linda Dickenson and husband Tom, and Becky Marr; nieces and nephews: Sheri Whitt, Megan Stockard, and Tony Dickinson; numerous great nieces and nephews; and her precious dogs: Sancho and Cocoa.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents: Loretta R. (Morlan) McPherson and Vadis I. McPherson Sr; brother, Vadis I. McPherson Jr.
Blessed to be honorary Pallbearers are Tom Dickinson and Ricky Marr.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Leonard Isler, Michael Urquides, Tony Dickinson, Gary Gibson, Wyatt Whitt, and Bobby Witt.
The family would like to thank Vedrana Scribner for helping them in these past few months.
Doris’ tribute was written in her honor by her family.