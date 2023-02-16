A Funeral Service for Doris E. Korenek will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 17, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. Doris passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Doris was born July 6, 1940 to Tom and Ollie Ferguson in Carlsbad, NM.
Doris worked in a variety of places in Roswell, including the State Dept., her last work place was for the US Post Office. She loved all her dogs, sometimes too much if that is possible. To know Doris was to love her. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and also Catholic.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ollie Ferguson; daughter, Tammarh Brown; granddaughter, Justine Little; and sister, Billie.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her husband, Adolph (Al) Korenek of Roswell, NM; son, Curtis Little (Renee) of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Tomma Little of Lubbock, TX; brothers, Leonard Ferguson, Wilbur Ferguson, Emery Ferguson and adopted brother, Terry of Roswell, NM. Doris was blessed with 4 grandchildren and a great grandchild.
Serving as pallbearers are Joe Delameter, Curtis Little (grandson), Bo Little, Josh Olson. Honorary pallbearer is Curtis Little (son).
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com