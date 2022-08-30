Doris Farley Nelms was born on September 16, 1931 in Roby, Texas, and died in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Doris was the daughter of William James Farley ("Jim") and Ruby Storie. Jim was a cotton farmer in Roby, Texas. Doris had nine brothers and sisters who grew up in Roby: Ray T. Farley, "Dub" Farley, Christine Farley Pullig, Maxine Farley Barfield, Geraldine Farley Voss, Quinton Farley, Wayne Farley, Dorothy Farley Stroman, and Barbara Farley Grounds. All of these folks have passed on except for Doris' sisters, Dorothy Stroman and Barbara Grounds, who loved and helped her to the very end.
The Farleys were a very close-knit family. Ruby, Doris' mother, died when
Doris was only nine years old. It was hard on the Farley kids losing their
mother at a young age, but their dad, Jim, insisted on raising the kids and
raising them well. The brothers and sisters pitched in to help raise their
younger siblings. The Farley brothers and sisters remained close as adults,
and most Nelms family vacations were spent visiting a Farley brother or
sister and their family.
Doris married Dewey Franklin Nelms in 1950. Doris and Dewey had three
children: Patti Elaine Nelms Bedford, Russell Farley Nelms and Fielder
Franklin Nelms. Patti, Miss New Mexico 1973, passed away in 2012, leaving
three children: Beau Bedford, Rachel Bedford Maynard (her husband is Ryan
Maynard), and Alexis Bedford Prochnow (her husband is Steve Prochnow). The
Bedford children loved Doris and were a special part of her life. Doris'
second child, Russell Nelms, served as a United States Bankruptcy Judge in
Fort Worth and practices law in Ft. Worth. Russell is married to Donatella
Trotti. Russell has two children: Hunter Nelms and Hillary Nelms. Doris'
third child, Fielder Nelms, is married to Carolyn Wertheimer Nelms and
practices law in Dallas. Fielder and Carolyn have three children: Kelly
Nelms Curtis (married to Evan Curtis), Ashley Nelms Davis (married to Brett
Davis), and Jack Fielder Nelms.
Doris had nine greatgrandkids: Boston Bedford, Cosette ("Coco") Maynard,
Pierce Maynard, Darcy Maynard, Maximus Prochnow, Elizabeth ("Birdie Bell")
Prochnow, Grayson Curtis, Connor Curtis, and James Davis. Finally, Doris is
survived by many loving Farley nephews and nieces.
Doris loved and was proud of her kids. Doris would say her greatest
accomplishment was her kids. Her activities included PTA president,
president of Sweetwater garden club, and chairman of the Republican party of
Lincoln County, New Mexico. Doris had a great sense of humor, was a great
cook, and loved to have people over for dinner. The Nelms kids and their
friends ate well at Doris' table. Dinners at the Nelms' house were filled
with friends and laughter.
Doris lived in Roby, Texas, Sweetwater, Texas, Roswell, New Mexico, and
Ruidoso, New Mexico. She moved to Fort Worth in November 2021. She suffered a stroke in February 2022 and has struggled the last six months in various hospitals and nursing homes in Ft. Worth and Dallas.
Doris was a Christian woman of faith, who loved her kids and grandkids. Our
lives have been diminished by her death. She loved well and was well-loved.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 3, 2022 at First
Presbyterian Church in Sweetwater, Texas with Pastor Kathy Monroe
officiating, followed by a burial ceremony at Sylvester Cemetery in
Sylvester, Texas (a suburb of Roby). Arrangements are under the direction
of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home, Sweetwater, Texas.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Doris, you may contribute to
First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 956, Sweetwater, Texas 79556 or to
Rescue the Animals, 4620 North 1st Street, Abilene, Texas 79603.
