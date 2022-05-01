Douglas Combs

Douglas Combs

On Friday April 22, 2022, loving Husband, Father, & Grandfather, Douglas Combs, passed away at the age of 96.

He was a long time resident of Roswell, but spent his last couple of years happily in Alamogordo, NM at the Aristocrat assisted living. He was born Dec. 16, 1925 to J.O. & Bessie Combs in Twitty, TX. He attended Texas Tech University and served in the Navy. October 4, 1952 he married Edith Hinch, they raised 3 children, Sherry, Dean & Kathy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, his wife – Edith of 52 yrs, & 1 sister.

He is survived by, Sherry Bluhm (Bobby - deceased), Dean Combs (Dianne) & Kathy Shahan (Kerry), 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, many nieces & nephews all of whom he dearly loved.

He had a great passion for golf & enjoyed meeting & visiting with old & new friends. He was known for his friendliness & his kind compassionate nature.

In lieu of services we ask his family & friends to play a round of golf for him or remember him with a visit & a cup of coffee.

The Combs family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel.

