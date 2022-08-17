Douglas Ray Hite, 67, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to leave a kind thought or message for Doug’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a visitation at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
On June 26, 1955, Douglas Ray Hite was born to John Doyle Hite and Bobbie Louise Willis in Silver City, New Mexico. He went to Los Lunas High School and then joined the United States Army. Doug was married for 41 years to his partner in crime, Donja Kaye Nations. He was dedicated to his family, and he worked endlessly. Doug was a master carpenter for fifty-plus years.
Doug was an explorer who loved hiking with his grandkids and going on long drives. He was into car shows, fishing, and camping and loved spending time with his family and little dog, Gizmo. He always kept everyone laughing and smiling. Doug also enjoyed working on his 1987 Chevy 4x4. His favorite quote was, “I’m like a bad habit; I just won’t go away.”
Doug will definitely be missed for his quick wit and humor.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Doug are his beloved wife, Kaye Nations Hite; children: Johnny Hite and partner Stacey McGuigan, Jackie Hite and husband Donald Gonzales; grandchildren: Jaidan Hite, Kayla Hite, Madison Hite; sister, Sara Hite; extended family: Jerry and Hayley Nations, Tommy and Krystal Nations, Misti and Derek Brown, Rassie and Amber Martin; and his little Yorkie dog, Gizmo.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents: John Doyle Hite and Bobbie Louise Willis; grandparents: Thomas Hite, Bessie Hite, Dub Lair, and Ruby Lair; siblings: Cindi Taylor and Thomas L. Hite; aunt, Polly Porter.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Johnny Hite, Jaidan Hite, Donald Gonzales, Jerry Nations, Derek Brown, and Tommy Nations.
Doug’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice and all family and friends for the love and support during this difficult time.
Doug’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.