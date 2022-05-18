Doyle Cozzens, 89, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Services will be held at a later date. A further announcement will be published once arrangements have been finalized. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Doyle’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
