Dr. Gilbert E. Jimenez, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home in Roswell, NM surrounded by his wife of 50 years, his four daughters and other family members. Dr. Gil, as he was known by his clients and colleagues, was born to Jesus Jose Jimenez and Soledad Espinosa Jimenez on January 20, 1939 in Roswell, NM and was one of eight children.
He served a stint with the New Mexico National Guard before he began pursuing multiple degrees. Dr. Gil obtained a Bachelor of Science in Individualized Studies with an emphasis in Mechanical Engineering and Psychology in 1976 from New Mexico State University. He then obtained a Masters of Divinity in Family Counseling from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1978. He completed his education with a dual Ph.D. in Psychology and Counseling in 1990 from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary/Southern University.
Dr. Gil worked in the area of mental health, serving clients for most of his life. After moving home to Roswell in 1999 from Yakima, Washington, he worked with Counseling Associates, Inc. where he served as a Clinical Therapist and Assessment Specialist of Hispanic clients for 14 years from 1999-2013. He transitioned to Turquoise Health and Wellness in 2013 and then to La Casa Behavioral Health in 2015. On the side and along the way, he opened up his own private practice, Action Counseling Services, LLC in 2005 where he served clients and the Spanish speaking community continuously as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist up until the time of his death.
In addition to serving the mental health community, Dr. Gil served the Lord for many years as a pastor at a variety of churches throughout his life, including but not limited to Terrace Heights Baptist Church in Yakima, WA, First Baptist Church of Hagerman and Trinidad Baptist Church in Roswell.
On April 6, 1973, he married Patricia Ann Robinson in Longview, Washington to whom he remained married for fifty (50) years. Dr. Gil is survived by his wife, Patty Jimenez in the family home; four daughters, Teresa A. Melendez and her husband Manny Villalobos of Roswell; Gail Jimenez and her companion, Tony Dominguez of Roswell; Sheryl Saavedra and her husband, Harold Atencio of Albuquerque and Julie Bassing and her husband Jacob Bassing of Roswell. Gilbert loved and adored all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren including Granddaughter, Sally Aviles, her husband Pedro Aviles and their two children, Mia Rae and Raymond Montano, Jr., of Blackwell, OK; Grandson, Anthony Hernandez, his wife Heidi Beverage and his two sons, Xavier and Zander Hernandez of Roswell, NM; Granddaughter, Kelsey Tolland, her husband, Reynaldo Guillen and their two children, Cruz and Sophia Guillen, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Granddaughters, Miranda and Cierra Saavedra of Albuquerque, NM, and Granddaughters, Olivia, Evelyn and Avery Bassing of Roswell, NM.
Dr. Jimenez was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Jose Jimenez and Soledad Espinoza Jimenez, his brothers, Daniel E. Jimenez and David E. Jimenez, his sisters, Dalila Quadros and Dora Garcia and his Grandson, Steven Tolland. He is survived by his brother Joe and his wife Katy of Dallas, TX, his sister Delia Hernandez and her husband Steve of Roswell, and his sister Domi McCarty and her husband Bill of Longview Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dr. Gil loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved helping people and families as the opportunity presented itself. He loved live music and was even in a band called The Blackouts while he was a student at Roswell High School. He loved family and church gatherings, even if he was always late. Most importantly, he trusted in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and had a confidence of where he was going when he graduated to Glory.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church located at 500 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Roswell, NM, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
Dr. Gil’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Dr. Gilbert’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.