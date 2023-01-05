Dr. Robert Keel Norton
Dr. Robert Keel Norton, Retired Pediatrician, age 90, of Wichita Kansas, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Robert Norton was born in Roswell, New Mexico to Marian Elizabeth (Keel) and Roy Tapani Norton on May 21, 1932. Robert graduated from the New Mexico Military Institute before attending college at Cornell and Baylor University. He completed his Medical Doctorate from the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at The George Washington University located in Washington D.C. where he met his beloved, Nadine. They were married on June 17, 1956, at The Evangelical Lutheran Church and celebrated 66 years together.
Robert was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1956 which eventually moved them from the East Coast to California and then to Japan. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, as a Lieutenant Commander, they settled briefly in his hometown of Roswell, New Mexico before moving to Halstead and then, Wichita, Kansas.
Robert had a passion for helping others which was demonstrated by his work as a physician specializing in pediatrics at the Wichita Clinic, where he worked for 31 years. His interests included flying, sailing, traveling, theater, square dancing, genealogy, gardening (especially roses, having up to 45 varieties at one time) and reading books, particularly westerns, mysteries, and history. He was an active member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Wichita for 52 years and was a member of the Kansas Medical Society and the Civil War Round Table.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Roy T. Norton, His siblings, Roy Thomas (Tom) Norton and Ruthe Louise Norton, and his daughter Sheila Maureen Christiansen.
Robert Norton is survived by his wife, Nadine Norton, two daughters Diane Case and Alison Schneider, Son in Laws, Clark Case, Ron Schneider, and Chet Christiansen, sister Francie Newman, 8 Grandchildren Jason Christiansen, April Stang, Drew Case, Sarah Schneider, Kelsey Case Martins, Kira Case, Grant Case, and James Schneider, as well as his 4 Great Grandchildren, Ava and Trevor Stang, and Logan and Lilli Christiansen.
Memorials may be given to Reformation Lutheran Church in Wichita Kansas.
If you would like to leave a kind message for the family, please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wichita-ks/robert-norton-11089024