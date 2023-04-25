Duane Edgar Evans, 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Flagstaff, AZ. He was born January 13, 1936, in Carrizozo, NM, to Joe and Bess Evans.
Duane graduated from Roswell High School and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree at Sul Ross State University. Duane served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He retired in 2006 from teaching, coaching, and school administration. Duane was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church where he served as Senior Warden. He was also a member of St. Andrew’s Men’s Group, Thursday Night “Choir Practice,” Roswell Shakespeare Club and The New Mexico Athletic Director’s Association, which named him Athletic Director of the year in 1980.
Duane enjoyed gardening, traveling, jazz music, sports and especially golf, basketball, and the Detroit Tigers. He had a delightful sense of humor and loved hosting a good roast. Duane loved being and doing all these things, but loved nothing more than Sue his wife of 61 years.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife Sue Evans of Roswell; sons Bryan Evans and wife Barbara of Roswell, Brennan Evans of Phoenix, AZ and Derek Evans of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter Holli Phillips and husband Lee of Flagstaff, AZ; sister Jan Britt and husband Gary of Tulsa, OK and ten grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Bess Evans and sister Kay Stovell.
In honor of Duane memorial contributions may be made to the Roswell Homeless Coalition, 400 E. Bland St., Roswell, NM 88203, director@roswellhomelesscoalition.com and the Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St., Roswell, NM 88203, kennels@roswellhumane.org
Honored to service as pallbearers are Ed Talamontes, Ron Tidmore, Mike Gottlieb, Rich Porter, Bill Glen and Harry Tackett. Honorary pallbearers are Cliff Moore, Gene Murphy, George Hunter, AJ Foster, Marvin Southworth, Jay Sherrard and Leon Simms.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Private graveside services will be held at Angus Cemetery in Alto, NM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.