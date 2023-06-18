Oct. 8, 1941 — May 5, 2023
Duane Wright, age 82, a Los Lunas resident, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 5.
Duane grew up in Carlsbad, but was a long time resident of Roswell before moving to Los Lunas for work and retirement. In Roswell, he was employed at St. Mary's Hospital and several nursing homes before moving to be an administrator of a facility in Belen, where he retired from.
While in Roswell, he was very active in girls softball both as a coach and as an umpire. He also loved square dancing and two stepping. He had a standing Friday and Saturday night date at Bud's where he and Patty were affectionately known as “Coors Light and Coffee” to the DJ and wait staff as this was always their drink order, until it closed.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Patty and daughters Leslie Wright of Hobbs and Carlee McLean of Bryan College Station, Texas, as well as grandchildren Codee, Wyatt, Murphee, and Jessee McLean.
Duane was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed by his family and all who knew him.