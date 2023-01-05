Dudley Parks (Junior) passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Roswell, Chaves, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share kind thoughts or memories with Dudley’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: A viewing will be at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. There will be no formal eulogies, but friends and family will be welcome to speak. Dudley's cremains will be interred at South Park Cemetery at a later date in Roswell, Chaves, New Mexico. There will be no graveside service.
On March 6, 1935, Dudley was born to William Dudley Parks and Virginia Josephine (Chastain) Parks in Claremore, Rogers, Oklahoma. He married Margaret Mae Underwood on November 11, 1955, in Roswell, NM. Margaret preceded him in death. Dad married his second wife Frieda June Crosby on February 14, 1984. Frieda preceded him in death as well.
Dudley was a mechanic for most of his working career and was co-owner of Roswell Tire and Appliance until his retirement. At his retirement, he sold his half out to his business partner Ron Smith. Dudley will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish memories of Dudley are his children: Donna Hobbs; David Stone and wife Kathy; Dale Parks; David Parks and wife Renee; Gary Parks and husband Lloyd; Travis Greer and wife Elsie; grandchildren: Dudley had sixteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
PRECEDED: Dudley was preceded in death by his children: Katherine Shanks; Linda Hernes; Paul Parks; Mark Stone.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Dudley’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.