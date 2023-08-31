Dusty Johnson

Funeral service for Dusty Johnson will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel for Dusty Johnson age 73, of Roswell, NM, who passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Interment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veteran Cemetery. The family will be accepting visitation from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, September 4, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

