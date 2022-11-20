Dwight Crowder passed away on November 16, 2022 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 92.
He was born on November 2, 1930, in southeastern Colorado near Two Buttes. Forced by the Dust Bowl to relocate, Dwight’s parents, Howard, and Olivia Crowder, moved the family to farm near Alamosa, Colorado. After graduating from Alamosa High School, he attended Western State College, in Gunnison, Colorado, for 2 ½ years years before enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Following his honorable discharge, he continued his academic studies. He completed his B.A. at Western State and his M.A. at Mexico City College (now named the University of the Americas) in Mexico, D.F., majoring in international relations. After further graduate studies at Georgetown University, in Washington D.C, and Columbia University, in New York Cit, he completed his Ph. D. at the University of Colorado in Boulder, with emphasis in international relations and comparative government.
He taught history for one year at Center High School, Center, Colorado, and history and Spanish for seven at Dodge City High School in Dodge City, Kansas, He was professor at Adams State College, Alamosa, Colorado, for 31 years, where he taught international relations, comparative government, political theory, and some courses in history. For seven years he also served as the Dean of the School of Arts and Letters. He and his wife Dr. Anne Crowder, who was also a professor at Adams State, retired in 1996 and moved to Roswell. In April of 2020 they moved to Las Cruces.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed travel both in the United States and abroad. Together they visited the Soviet Union, numerous countries in Europe, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, plus several others including Canada, Uzbekistan, and Antarctica.
Dwight loved to play gold and was also fond of fishing and boating. For several years he and Anne had a cabin near Hayward, Wisconsin, and an RV in a Campground near Cloudcroft, where they spent a great deal of time.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church where he served as an usher for several years and also served on the vestry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Olivia Cherry Crowder.
He is survived by his wife Anne, His daughter Rachel (Bill) Gallegos of Reno, Nevada, His Son Dr. David Crowder of San Luis Obispo, California, His sisters Thelma Cooper of Arvada, Colorado, Barbara Armstrong of Alamosa, and Lois (Robert) Wesley of Las Cruces, plus numerous nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. And burial will be in Alamosa, Colorado.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assurance Home, 1000 18th East, Roswell, NM 88201 or Episcopal Relief and Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.