Dwight “Sonny” Odell passed away at his home Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 89. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Dwight’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Sonny was born on June 25, 1933, in Peekskill, New York to Donald and Mildred Odell as the oldest of six children. He relocated his family to Roswell in 1972 where he worked for the New Mexico State Highway Department until his retirement in 1995. Sonny was a long-time member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Roswell Gun Club, and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a self-taught engineer and master craftsman who could take any idea and bring it to life, starting at the age of 14 when he built his family’s home. Sonny was meticulous in his work and created many pieces over the years that will be passed on for generations. He spent many hours in his garage working on projects and taught his kids and grandkids the importance of hard work and perseverance while always making time to pass on his knowledge. Sonny had a passion for shooting and looked forward to the warm weather so he could go to the lake where he enjoyed his boat, fishing, and sitting around the picnic table telling stories about his life’s adventures. Sonny was a huge presence in the lives of his family and friends and he will be forever missed.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Odell; son, Keith Odell (Susan) of Roswell; daughters: Deirdre Odell of Lubbock, TX, Laurie Goetz (Bart) of Dexter, Kerry Hardy (Russell) of Roswell; sister, Jackie Odell of New York; sister-in-law, Bernice Harper of Roswell; grandchildren: Scott Odell, Serena Odell, Randy Hamar, Sam Hamar, Daniel Hamar, Jared Pittman, Kendra Green, Krista Robinson, Laynne Odell, Ross Goetz, Colton Hardy, Mason Hardy, Raegan Hardy; many great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and three brothers.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Herrin and his staff, as well as the caregivers of Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care.
A memorial service to celebrate Sonny’s life will be held Saturday, June 17 at 10am at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2911 N. Main St, Roswell, NM.