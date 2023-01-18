September 12, 1939 — January 14, 2023
On September 12, 1939, Earl Lee Grassie was born to George Lee and Lizzie Bell Grassie in Dexter NM. Being somewhat impatient to come into this world, he did not wait for the doctor. He was delivered to his home by his aunt Eileen. Continuing to be ambitious about life, Earl taught himself to drive in an old feed truck at age 9 and drove himself to Boy Scouts and Railroad Club. Instead of shop class, he chose to grow tomatoes in a field for school and quickly became a member of Future Farmers of America where his passion for farming was discovered. At age 14 Earl found his second passion, Mary Kay Harbert. Four years later they married and continued a life of love and hard work for 65 years. Together they had 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Earl led a simple life of family, farming and church. It was a good life! He will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Hagerman Cemetery.
Earl is preceded in death by his siblings: Walter, Jim, Red, George, and Suzi. Sons-in-law: Gary and Ken. Grandchildren: John and Jana.
Earl is survived by his wife Mary Kay, his daughters and their husbands: Sheila and Ross, Shelly, Kimberly and Tim, and Cortney and Henry. Grandchildren: James, Chance, Chelsey, Chandler, Nicole, Lori, Clayton, Olivia and Jack. Great-grandchildren: Kenley, Falyn, Duke, Sophie, Sheila, Noah, Levi, Ace and Maverick.
Pallbearers: James Eudy, Chance Bauer, Tim Bulloc, Henry Miranda, Travis Gray and Trevor Gray.
Honorary Pallbearers: Falyn Graves, Duke Graves, Sophie Graves, Sheila Eudy, Noah Eudy, Chelsey Taylor, Chandler Grassie, Nicole Alvarez, Lori Alvarez, Clayton Bulloc, Olivia Miranda, and Jack Miranda.
Earl’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.