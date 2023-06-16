Ebony McGhee, 40, passed away on Wednesday June 7, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Ebony’s family at www.andersonbethany.com
There will be a memorial service at Anderson-Bethany Chapel on June 20th, 2023, at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Dale Jones officiating. A reception will follow the service at Ponderosa at 5:00 pm.
On October 6, 1982, Ebony was born to Mary Jane Salas in Roswell, NM. She attended University High. Ebony worked as a bank teller. She enjoyed taking her kids on special trips, attending concerts, listening to music, going for walks, going to casinos, cooking, and watching movies with her family. She was a fan of the Raiders and Golden State Warriors. Ebony will be missed by her family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Ebony are her lifelong love, Victor Erives; children: Xavier and Mari Alvarez, Yasmine and Yvette Vigil, Angelica and Victor Erives; mother and father: Mary Jane Salas and Antjuan McGhee; siblings: Fabian and Antjuan McGhee; numerous nieces and nephews; and pet Pancho Erives.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Xavier Alvarez, Victor Erives, and Victor (Dada) Erives.
The family of Ebony wishes to extend sincere thanks to Jason and Cristina Flores and kids, Mission Arch, Erives family, and everyone that brought food, donations, and prayers.
Ebony’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.