Earl Edward Phillips III
January 25, 1949 — November 23, 2022
Eddie Phillips was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on January 25, 1949, because a snowstorm prevented his parents from driving to a hospital in southern Montana where they were living. Before Middle School, Eddie and his family lived in
Montana, Iowa, and California before they finally settled down in Roswell, NM.
Eddie was an avid outdoorsman with a great appreciation for hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. He spent as much time outside as his parents would allow.
After High School, Eddie went to college to pursue a PhD in Psychology and joined the US Army National Guard. Eddie only lacked his dissertation to earn his Ph.D. before he was asked to intern as a Middle School coach and teacher. Eddie fell in love with teaching and put his Ph.D. pursuit on hold. Over the next 25 years, Eddie became a prominent Educator in the Roswell Independent School District and the State of New Mexico. Eddie spent the majority of his time in education as a head principal.
Throughout his years in education, Eddie was able to combine and share his passions for the outdoors and teaching. While maintaining his role as head principal, Eddie became a Hunter Safety Instructor, the Vice President of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, and was very involved with wildlife conservation.
When Eddie retired from the Roswell Independent School District, he became the director of Boy Scouts for Southern New Mexico and a Psychology Professor at Eastern New Mexico University of Roswell.
Eddie was a servant leader, loving husband, amazing father, and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather. He made a positive impact on the hearts and lives of many, and he will be greatly missed.
Eddie passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Those left to cherish memories of Eddie are his wife, Sonia Phillips; son, Matthew Phillips; step-daughter, Dana Fleetwood; step-sons: Brent McLemore and Tim McLemore; and was blessed with eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Eddie desired to be laid to rest at Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery because it was surrounded by the land where he grew up hunting and working to conserve. Eddie did not desire a funeral service but compromised with his family to allow a Celebration of Life. The information regarding Eddie’s celebration of life will be posted at a later date.
Eddie’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.