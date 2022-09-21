Edith Sorensen, 76, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Roswell, NM.
A Rosary will be recited at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On March 21, 1946, Edith was born to Victor and Alice Hunnicutt in Huntington, Indiana. She attended and graduated high school at St Peters Catholic Church in Roswell, NM. Edith married the love of her life Paul Sorensen who preceded her in death. She and her beloved husband had two sons, Michael and Stephen.
Prior to retirement, Edith was the Planning and Zoning Administrator for the City of Roswell. She also served as President of the NM League of Zoning Officials from 1994-1996. Edith was also involved in Altrusa and Friends of the Roswell Public library. She enjoyed many activities but especially loved shopping! Some of the many things Edith also enjoyed were Ceramic crafts, painting, sewing, and just sightseeing.
Left to cherish Edith’s memory are her son, Michael and wife Mindy; son, Stephen and wife Abby; grandchildren: Paul and wife Taylor, Wade, and Peyton; two special bonus grandsons: Barrett and girlfriend Megan, and Tanner and wife KC; as well as her great-grandchildren: Braxton, Emberlynn, Knox, Ella, Cayson, Callie Jo, and Kenzie.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Paul Sorensen, Wade Sorensen, Joshua King, James King, Joshua King Jr, and John Whann.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Edith’s name to the Friends of the Roswell Public Library.
Edith’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.