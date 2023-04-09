Services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for Eduarda Garcia Flores of Artesia, New Mexico.
Mrs. Flores, 100, died on April 1, 2023 at her home in Artesia.
Fr. Vijay officiated at the services with burial following at Twin Oaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Jerry Flores, Louie Arciniega, Georgie Salas, Johnny Flores, Dimitri Florez, Joseph Flores, Julian Florez, and J. J. Barron. Visitation will be at Terpening & Son Mortuary from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A rosary was also scheduled for 9:30 am on Wednesday.
Eduarda was born on October 14, 1922 in Sierra Mojada, Coahuila, Mexico; the daughter of Juan Garcia and Antonia Hernandez Garcia.
On August 26, 1941 she was married to Claro Flores in Marfa, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2006.
She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church until she was unable to attend due to health. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her kids and grandchildren, knitting and going to "Bingo".
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Jesse Flores and Johnny Flores, a granddaughter, 4 brothers and a sister.
Survivors include her sons Adolfo Flores and wife Sally, Felix Flores, Martin Flores and girlfriend Sherri Nelson, Joe Flores and wife Angie, and Carlos Flores; daughters Cruz Barriga and husband Hector, Lolly Salas and husband George, and Amber Flores; daughters-in-law Lilly Flores and Mary Flores; sister-in-law Jessie Garcia; 27 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, 47 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.
"Ponder the path of your feet, let all of your ways be established."