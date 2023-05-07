Edward A. Aguilar

October 24, 1959 — March 22, 2023
Edward was born October 24, 1959, to Aminta Aguilar and Manuel R. Aguilar of Artesia New Mexico. In 1963, Edward’s family moved to Roswell. Edward attended the Jaycees pre-school and continued his education in the Roswell school district from first grade to graduation. Edward attended Tabosa High School where he made lifetime friends. While at Tabosa his life was enriched with educational opportunities, and he participated in sports competing with other high schools. Edward was part of a team of athletes that went to New York to compete in the International Special Olympics. The Students of Tabosa High School were living the dream. It was a place where students worked hard to prepare for independent living, jobs, and personal success. It was not all hard work, they had opportunities to participate in musical productions, high school dances, they traveled on school trips, meeting interesting people and experiencing a world outside of their hometown. Edward’s high school experience enriched his life, and it was a source of many happy memories.
After graduation Edward lived independently in his own apartment for twenty years. He was actively employed for seventeen years. In 1999, Edward went to live with his sister and brother-in-law.
Edward was all about family. The relationship he had with his niece Verna was very close. Her children Selena, Sophia, Zoie, and Liam were like grandchildren to Edward. He was immensely proud of them, he shared their joys, and accomplishments. Edward loved his family and his family loved and respected Uncle Ed. He encouraged them to be good and he always had hugs and kisses for them when they saw each other.
We can honestly say he was the rock of our family. During his whole life he was present to celebrate every part of our lives. As a family everything about Edwards life was extremely important to us. We were present to celebrate his achievements, help with his daily life, support the things he enjoyed, and we took care of him during health challenges. Our family would like to recognize Sophia for her love, support, and dedication to Edward. Edward will be greatly missed by his family.
Edward was proceeded in death by paternal grandparents Librada and Luis Aguilar, maternal grandparents Esther A. Portillo and Juan Alvarez Vital. His Parents Aminta A. Aguilar and Manuel R. Aguilar, his uncle’s Juan Alvarez, Richard Alvarez, and Joe Aguilar. His brothers Manuel Luis Aguilar and Sergio A. Aguilar
Survivors are Maria and Walter Ottinger and family of Delaware, Silvia and Gene Tipsworth of Delaware, Robert Aguilar of Delaware. Pat and James Martin of Roswell, Manuelita Aguilar and son Jonathon of Albuquerque. Julie and Michael Martin and family of Albuquerque. Verna and Jason Lathrop and the family of Roswell. Selena Bejarano of Roswell Sophia Bejarano of Roswell.
Our Family would like to extend a special thank you to Patty and Gar Thornton and the staff of the Tabosa Life School for teaching, supporting, and encouraging Edward to be successful in his life. He held dear and near the memories he created during his high school days. We extend a special thanks to our family and friends who stood by us offering comfort and support when most needed. Your love and is greatly kindness appreciated. To Gentiva hospice thank you for the service and support.
A rosary will be recited for Edward at 9:30 AM, Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, followed by a Memorial Mass. Inurnment will follow the mass at St. Peter’s Columbarium.
The family will have a reception from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM at NCF Roswell, 1601 W. McGaffey, Roswell, NM 88203.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com