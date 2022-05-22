Edward Allen De Boer was born June 3, 1948, in Artesia, CA to Art and Jennie De Boer. Ed was #4 of eight children. He was married to his dear wife, Arleta Sue De Boer for 39 years. She preceded him in death last year.
Ed lived his final years in Artesia, NM. He enjoyed driving hay trucks, he was a teller of tales, and he always enjoyed a good story.
Ed was loved by his friends and family.
He passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, no services will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.