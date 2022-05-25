(May 18, 1961 — May 17, 2022)
Edward Lewis Rutledge Jr, age 60, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 17, 2022, in Lubbock Texas.
Ed was born on May 18, 1961, in Dodge City, Kansas and moved around the United States, eventually ending up in Roswell, New Mexico. He played sports in high school and participated in the Chess Club, until graduating from Goddard High School in 1979. Ed then attended New Mexico State University, until relocating back to Roswell, New Mexico. He then enlisted in the New Mexico Air National Guard, during the spring of 1979. He remained in the Air National Guard, obtaining the rank of Captain. After serving his country, Ed began a long career in the oil and gas industry. He remained in the oil and gas industry for over twenty years with Anadarko Petroleum, before retiring at the age of 58. Ed was a wonderful man, who had a one-of-a-kind personality and so impacted the lives of those he met. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie Gail Rutledge and Edward L Rutledge Sr.
Ed is survived by his two sons Ryan (Jamie) Rutledge and Granddaughter Norah and Dalton (Jordon) Rutledge.
Ed is also survived by his five siblings: Sisters Gayla (Kenneth) Laechelin, Theresa (Doug) Whitney, Tamara (Brent) Hall. Brothers Mike (Kelly) Rutledge, Patrick Rutledge, and numerous much-loved Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Rutledge, Patrick Rutledge, Michael Mobley, Zackary Mobley, Brent Hall and Nate Graham, Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Whitney and Kenneth Laechelin.
Services will be held Friday May 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Muffley Funeral Home 1430 N. Thornton Clovis, New Mexico. Burial will immediately follow at Lawn Haven Cemetery.
There will be a viewing from 10:00am-12:00pm on Friday the 27th at Muffley Funeral Home. The family will gather at the Fairfield Inn & Suites 4305 N Prince St. Clovis NM in the conference room from 10:00am until 5:00pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com