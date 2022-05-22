Edward Pacheco, 77, beloved husband, father and brother passed peacefully, surrounded by family on April 12th, 2022.
Services are scheduled for 10 am Saturday, May 28th at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Artesia, New Mexico.
A rosary is also scheduled for 9:30 am on Saturday.
He was born October 12th 1944, to Narcisso Pacheco & Cipriana Rodriguez.
Edward, a resident of Artesia for most of his life, married his beloved wife Denise Dotson in 1995 and retired in Roswell after 30+ years working for the Postal Service.
Edward received tremendous fulfillment serving the community through his strong faith in many ways including administering the sacrament of Holy Communion to the sick and elderly for several years. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.
After family and faith his love was coaching baseball. From his son's little league to adult softball, he fielded many championship teams.
Winning titles was fun, but he wasn't only building champions, he was building young men. He led by example through work ethic, kindness and character.
Whether you knew him as your postman, coach, golf buddy or just a good friend, he always had a warm handshake and smile for everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Narcisso & Cipriana Pacheco, a brother Cpl Narcisso and sister Francis Pacheco.
He is survived by his wife Denise Pacheco, sons Chris , Eric, and Daniel Pacheco. Grandchildren Antonio, Kaylie, Rísa, and Alejandro Pacheco and a Great Grandson Ramiro Hernández.
Pallbearers will be Chris, Eric, and Daniel Pacheco.
Honorary pallbearers Robert, Ernest and Narcisso Pacheco.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kymera & ENMMC. Especially the amazing nursing staff in the ICU.
In addition our heartfelt appreciation for prayers, cards and calls during this difficult time.