Edwin "Eddie" Earl Dyess

Edwin Earl Dyess “Eddie”, 73 of Roswell, New Mexico passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home after a long and hard struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Eddie was born on April 23, 1949, in Roswell at St. Mary’s Hospital to Marion Dyess and Johnnie “Lorea” Murray. Eddie grew up in the East Grand Plains area of Roswell and attended East Grand Plains Elementary School, Mt. View Junior High School and graduated from Roswell High School in 1967. He went on to attend Eastern New Mexico University graduating in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a minor in English.
Eddie married Delila A. Frazier “Dee” on May 12, 1973. They were blessed with one son, Tyler Dyess, his wife Suzanne and two beautiful grandchildren, Karma and Memphis, all of Aurora, Colorado.
Eddie’s first job out of college was keeping books for Crockett Trucking. He soon discovered that he did not enjoy being in an office all day and accepted the Position of Superintendent of Grounds at ENMU-R. He served in that position for four years. In 1978, he took the position of Superintendent of Grounds at NMMI and retired from the Institute in December 2001. He always said that the Institute was the best place he ever worked. He stayed retired for six years and then went to work for Chaves County as the Superintendent of Grounds. In 2013, he retired permanently due to the beginning effects of Alzheimer’s.
Eddie is predeceased by his father Marion Dyess and his mother Lorea Dyess. He is survived by his wife Dee, of almost 49 years, his son Tyler and his wife Suzanne and two grandchildren, Karma and Memphis. He is also survived by his brother Wayne Dyess and his wife Susu of Ft. Stockton, Texas and his sister Betty Dyess Bradley and her husband Frank of Roswell, NM. He has numerous nieces and nephews with one very special nephew, Lee Williams of Roswell, NM.
The family would like to thank the following people who helped them through the journey of Alzheimer’s. All were so caring, compassionate and knowledgeable. Health Bridge Home Care — Ian, Dan and Jiselle Comfort Keepers with a special thanks to Sylvia, his favorite and the one that kept him smiling and laughing, and Claudia. Encompass Hospice — They made this journey so much better for Eddie and his family, Leslie, Elvira, Tori, Jamie and Chyenn. LaGrone Funeral Home — Michael and Rodney.
Graveside services for Eddie, will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at South Park Cemetery.
Tribute donations on behalf of Eddie can be made to: The Roswell Human Society or a charity of your choice.
