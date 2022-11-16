Elida Venegas (Chavez) Lintz

“Mama Bear”
Elida Venegas Lintz, age 63, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on November 10, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico.
Elida was born on January 18, 1959, to Jesus and Nieves Chavez in Ojinaga, Mexico. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Artesia. Elida worked as a cosmetologist for several years, was a receptionist for Dr. Johnny Moreno as well as Losee, Carson, Haas, and Carroll, taught classes at FLETC, and worked as a substitute teacher.
Elida’s greatest accomplishment was being a mom to her three children. She made sure to attend every game, cheer tryouts, class parties, proms, and anything else that was important to them. She was a loving wife to her best friend Bob. They were happiest when holding hands and just making each other laugh. She was an adopted nana to Madison and Rebecca Bryant. Elida had a special sister-like bond with her niece, Sonia, and they shared pure unconditional love. Elida was proud of her children’s love and support for each other, she wanted them to have the relationship like she had with her brother Oscar.
If you knew Elida, you knew and had the pleasure of tasting one of her many recipes. Her joy was touching people through her cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her children and their spouses: Erica & Jared DePhillips, Kris & Ashley Lintz, Chan and Esther Plumbo. Her siblings: Oscar Batté, Alfredo Chavez, Luis Chavez, Javier Chavez, Maria Elena Wesson, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Nieves Chavez, her father, Jesus Chavez, her brother, Arturo Chavez, and her cousin, Elfida Chavez.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on November 19, 2022 and officiated by Ty Houghtling. You are invited to join the family in listening to her music and a slide show beginning at 10:30 AM. Elida loved Christmas time and picking a child’s name off a tree to buy for. In lieu of flowers, there will be a Christmas Tree for Ray Anaya’s Christmas Anonymous for you to pick from or you can donate to Kayci’s Light through First Baptist Church.