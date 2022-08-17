Elizabeth June Roberts

Elizabeth June Roberts aka Betty was born on 10-25-1938, in Las Vegas NM, to Raymond & Dahlia Geoffrion. In 1962, she married Calvin Roberts & they were married till his passing in 2015. 

Betty was a Reading Associate with the Roswell Public Schools for 23+ yrs. until her retirement & was a Sunday school children’s teacher for 40+ yrs. at Roswell First Church of the Nazarene.  She impacted many lives & served the Lord earnestly with all her heart and soul & WOW what a prayer warrior she was. Betty loved her family immensely.

Those left to cherish Betty’s memory are her children: Lance Derbonne-spouse Beverly, Deann Davis-spouse Steve, Tim Roberts-spouse Maritza; grandchildren: Gabrielle Derbonne, Else Davis, Gillian Davis, Wyatt Davis, Cherie Webb, Candace Behrll, Lee Owens, Chandon Owens & Estee Roberts; along with several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patsy Roberts-Camp-spouse Jerry Camp; & brothers-in-law: Roy Roberts-spouse Lindy & Ronnie Canada. 

Pallbearers: Lance Derbonne, Tim Roberts, Steve Davis, Jerry Camp, Mike Branch, Josh Rodriguez, Miguel Rodriguez & Paul Gallegos.

Preceding Betty in death are her parents, Raymond & Dahlia Geoffrion; her husband, Calvin Roberts; & son, Pete-Owens/Roberts.

Betty will be missed tremendously the world was a better place because of her. Her dog Hannah misses her very much and never left her side. Thank you to her church family for the love & support they showed to her & her family throughout the years she was a member.

The viewing will be on Friday, 8-19-2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:00 am at Roswell First Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. After the burial, a meal is going to be provided for family & friends at Roswell First Church located at 501 N Sycamore Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.

Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Elizabeth’s family at www.andersonbethany.com

Elizabeth’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.

