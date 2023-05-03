Elmer Lee Smith Sr, “Red”, 82 shook the hand of Jesus, in the early morning hours of April 13, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Elmer’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Memorial Service at Church on The Move located at 901 W Brasher Rd, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Shawn Kelly will be conducting the service. A luncheon will be provided after services by Church on The Move.
Elmer was born December 14, 1940, in Sulfur, Oklahoma, to Lee F. Smith and Goldey May Husbands, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children: Elmer L Smith Jr. (Rebecca), Tammie J. Smith, Sander A. Smith (Kathleen), Virgil E. Smith, Beverly Smith Eschbach, James B. Lucas (Amanda), Jessie L. Smith (Erica), Daniel L. Cox (Janeth), Donald D. McAdams, Michael Cox (Kristy), and his loving girlfriend Cleta.
He worked for NMDOT District 2 Highway Department in Roswell, NM, for 38 years. He was hired as a temporary worker and retired as a supervisor.
Elmer was a faithful man of Jesus Christ. He believed in the power of prayer and tithing. He was a member of the Salvation Army and Church on the Move.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Norine Smith, his two brothers: Heights and Bobby Ray Smith, his son, Tommy Ray Smith, and his daughter, Deyonna McAdams.
Elmer's Family would like to thank all those who prayed for him and have supported us through this immeasurable loss.
“Dad, we all love you and you will be greatly missed”. Elmer’s obituary was written in his honor by this family.